‘Operation Song’ takes to stage to tell soldiers & vets’ stories through music

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - From their hearts to center stage. Local soldiers and veterans got to tell their stories through the power of song Thursday night.

On this week’s Military Matters we told you how songwriters from Nashville were helping a group of soldiers and veterans write songs telling their stories.

The final products are odes to the country, their fellow service members, and loved ones.

The songs were performed at the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel in Clayton.

It’s put on by a nationwide nonprofit called Operation Song, which teamed up with North Country Troopers Assisting Troopers.

Darren Lemorta served in the Army for 21 years.

With three tours in Iraq and one in Egypt, Lemorta dedicated his song “Purple Heart” to his wife.

He admits the vulnerability of the experience was a little tough.

“This is basically for us to get our memories, to get our words out there, something that was probably never going to be talked about by me to anybody else,” he said. “This is a way to do it through song and it’s unbelievable. I’m very grateful.”

Proceeds from the concert went to Operation Song and North Country Troopers Assisting Troops.

