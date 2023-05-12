Paying to play? Watertown City Council looks at admittance fees for city pools

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Paying for the pool- Watertown City Council is in favor of charging people from outside the city to swim.

City leaders held a third budget work session Friday afternoon.

While discussing the pools, Council Member Cliff Olney asked if Jefferson County might help with upkeep costs.

Mayor Jeff Smith said the county shot down that idea last year.

Smith polled council, resulting in a 4-1 vote in favor of charging non-city residents to use the pools. Olney was the lone no vote.

The Thompson Park Pool opens Memorial Day Weekend.

”What I’m doing is suggesting that we go to the county and ask them if we can have a discussion, simply conversationally,” said Olney.

”I’ve been to the county, and if you want to ask individual county members, go ahead,” said Smith.

”If your discussions with the county went as well as they do here on this council, I can understand why they weren’t involved and wouldn’t be interested,” said Olney.

The new Thompson Park Golf Course was also discussed as part of the Parks and Recreation Budget.

94 memberships have currently been sold by the course, with ten tournaments scheduled on the calendar for 2023.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.