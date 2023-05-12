Phyllis A. Jenne, 85, of Russell

Phyllis A. Jenne, age 85, of Russell, passed away on May 11, 2023 at Legacy K Adult Home in Russell. (Source: Funeral Home)

RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Phyllis A. Jenne, age 85, of Russell, passed away on May 11, 2023 at Legacy K Adult Home in Russell.

Calling hours for Phyllis will be on Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at French Funeral Home, Edwards followed by the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. with Doug Beachard officiating. Burial will follow at South Russell Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Phyllis was born on June 21, 1937 in Canton, NY to the late Sanford and Louise (Pike) Chase. She graduated from Knox Memorial Central School in 1955 and then went on and attended Canton ATC.

Phyllis married Bernard J. Jenne on July 21, 1957 at the Russell United Methodist Church. Bernard passed away on October 3, 2016. Phyllis was the manager of the Cafeteria at Knox Memorial Central School and then Edwards Knox Central School, working there until her retirement in 1995. Phyllis enjoyed painting, hunting, fishing and watching sports.

Surviving are two sons and their wives, Larry and Carole Jenne of Canton and Gregory and Tara Jenne of Russell; three daughters, Lynn Barnes and her companion Ted Lewis of Black Lake, Lori and Rick Brewer and Lisa and Patrick Butler both of Canton; two sisters, Sandra and Lawrence “Sonny” Loop and Wendy and Ken Pike both of Russell; 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give special thanks to the owners and staff of Legacy K Adult Home of Russell for taking such great care of Phyllis as she battled dementia.

Donations may be made in Phyllis’ memory to the SPCA or the V Foundation.

