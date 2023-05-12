Really nice this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop to the lower 50s with a few clouds at times.

Saturday highs will make it into the upper 60s to lower 70s with sunny skies.

Mother’s Day is looking dry with highs in the lower 60s. A few clouds look possible on Sunday.

Monday highs will make it back in to the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday we will see a slight chance of showers with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday looks to be the coolest day of the week with highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday highs will make it back into the lower 60s.

Friday looks to be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

