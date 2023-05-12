Really nice this weekend

By Kris Hudson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop to the lower 50s with a few clouds at times.

Saturday highs will make it into the upper 60s to lower 70s with sunny skies.

Mother’s Day is looking dry with highs in the lower 60s. A few clouds look possible on Sunday.

Monday highs will make it back in to the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday we will see a slight chance of showers with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday looks to be the coolest day of the week with highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday highs will make it back into the lower 60s.

Friday looks to be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cold Rush Ice Cream
New businesses opening in and around Watertown
Jain Irrigation
Watertown’s Jain Irrigation will close
Christmas Tree Shops
Christmas Tree Shops in Watertown will close
Police lights
2 charged following traffic stop
Interstate 81 traffic advisory
1 southbound I81 lane remains closed

Latest News

7-day forecast
Friday noon weather
Wake Up Weather
Gorgeous sunny weather continues
7-day forecast
Friday AM weather
7 day
Sunny and warm on Friday