DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Richard Edward Torres, 66, of Dexter, NY, passed away May 9, 2023 at his home.

He was born on July 19, 1956 in Los Angeles, CA, son of Phillip M. and Consuelo B. (Balderama) Torres. He graduated from La Puente High School in California. Following school, he worked various jobs in the automotive industry. He moved to New York where he married Gail Gamble of Dexter, Ny on October 20, 2000 in Watertown. The couple resided in Dexter. Richard was a mechanic for several years, retiring due to health complications.

He enjoyed collecting model race cars, waterskiing when he was younger, and he loved playing the lottery.

He is survived by his beloved mother Consuelo B. Torres, La Puente, CA; his wife, Gail Torres, Dexter, NY; three stepchildren, Shain (Ashley) Schmitte, Josh Schmitte, and Dayna (Timothy) Webb; several step grandchildren; two sisters and their husbands, Loretta C. (Jeffrey) Steele, Glendora, CA, Susan (Allan) Sharp, Simi Valley, CA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is predeceased by his father, Phillip M. Torres, a brother, Phillip A. Torres and a sister, Lynn Sargent.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. It was his wish to be cremated and services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In memory of Richard, he would love it if anyone that knew him would buy a lottery ticket in his memory. Good Luck!!

