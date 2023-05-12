Rodney E. Bush, 84, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rodney E. Bush, 84, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2023 at the Samaritan Summit Village where he had been a resident.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m.on Thursday, May 18th at the St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in New Bremen.
Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River.
