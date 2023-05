DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Rodney K. Backus, 91, of Dexter, NY, passed away on February 27, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17th in the Dexter Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Dexter

