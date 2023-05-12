Ronald P. Guyette, 55, of Watertown

Ronald P. Guyette, 55, died peacefully on Monday, May 8, 2023. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ronald P. Guyette, 55, died peacefully on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Ronald was born in Watertown, NY, and grew up in Carthage, NY. He graduated from Carthage High School in 1985 and joined the United States Navy immediately after High School. After the Navy, he moved to the Southeast to begin his 30-year career in the Intermodal Industry. He worked for RCS, Flexi-Van, CCM, and Lanport. He finished his career as a Field Operations Manager for Flexi-Van Leasing.

Ronald was an excellent mechanic and was always helping friends with auto repairs. He was an avid deer hunter. He loved hunting in both Georgia and New York. He was also a magnificent griller on his green egg. There was not a meat he did not grill and it was always delicious.

Ronald was predeceased by his beloved father, Gary F Guyette Sr. Ronald is survived by his loving mother, Barbara Guyette (LaGier) of Myrtle Beach, SC; cherished wife Christine Herd of Savannah, GA; son Jacob Kerfien (Ally) of Richmond Hill, GA; daughter Taylor Guyette of Richmond Hill, GA; son Shane Guyette; brother Gary Guyette (Deb) of Myrtle Beach, SC; brother Greg Guyette (Bobbie Jo) of Carthage, NY; grandchildren Cole & Kensley Kerfien of Richmond Hill, GA; Uncle Paul Fuller (Sharon) of Carthage, NY; in-laws Harry Rivell (Janice) of Savannah, GA; friends Walter Holt and Mark Dice of Savannah, GA; and several nephews and cousins.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the Lundy Funeral Home, followed by a 4:00, funeral service in the chapel of the Lundy Funeral Home. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences in his memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

