PYRITES, New York (WWNY) - Spring Burial for Charles Edward “Charlie” O’Brien, 90, of Churchill Street, Pyrites who died at his home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 11 AM in Morley Cemetery with Pastor Brett Johnson officiating.

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton is handling arrangements.

