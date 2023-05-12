Stacie Lynn Johnson, 50, of Watertown

Stacie Lynn Johnson, residing on Spring Valley Drive, Watertown. Passed away on May 5th at age 50 at the Albany Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stacie Lynn Johnson, residing on Spring Valley Drive, Watertown. Passed away on May 5th at age 50 at the Albany Medical Center.

Stacie was born on November 4, 1972, Daughter of Michael Muldovan and Jean Muldovan.

Stacie was a graduate of Watertown High School, Class of 1990. Stacie was also a graduate of Jefferson Community College in 1992 with a Human Services Degree.

Stacie worked at many agencies over the years, Share-A-Home of Jefferson County, Mental Health Association, Transition Living Services, CAPC and currently at Cornell Cooperative.

Stacie married Aaron Johnson on October 28, 2006, that marriage ended in a separation.

Stacie loved children, furry friends, gardening, traveling, having fun with family and friends, the biggest love of her life is her daughter Hannah Johnson.

Stacie was a member of Asbury Church and volunteered for many years with the children.

Stacie is survived by the joy of her life and daughter Hannah Johnson, her husband Aaron Johnson both of Watertown, her Parents Michael and Jean Wilson of Watertown, her Father Mike Muldovan of Harrisville, her brothers Chad and Nalene Muldovan of Watertown, Michael Wilson II and John Muldovan. Many Aunts and Uncles, several Nieces and Nephews, beloved Cousins and Life Long Friends.

There will be a service honoring Stacie at Asbury Church June 3 at 11:00 am. This will be followed with a Burial at Brookside Cemetery for the Immediate Family. A celebration of Stacie’s life will be held in the Summer at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home of Watertown, NY.

Online condolences may be made at clevelandfhinc.com.

