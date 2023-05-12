Stephen Storms, 74, of Watertown and formerly of Lake Bonaparte

Stephen Storms, 74, Wealtha Ave, a former resident of Lake Bonaparte, died peacefully, early Friday morning, May 12, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stephen Storms, 74, Wealtha Ave, a former resident of Lake Bonaparte, died peacefully, early Friday morning, May 12, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.

He was born August 1, 1948, to Secord S. Storms & Mary O’Brien Storms in Watertown. He graduated from Carthage Central School in 1966.

Stephen served with the New Jersey National Guard at Fort Drum from 1972 to 1988. After his service, he continued his employment for Fort Drum as a heavy equipment operator from 1988 to 2001. He married Cyanne Meister on June 17, 1972, at the St. James Catholic Church in Carthage, with Father Casey officiating.

Stephen was a Life Member of the Carthage Lodge BPOE #1762, as well as a member of the American Legion in Croghan. He enjoyed watching the birds, squirrels, deer and other wildlife from his living room.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Cyanne, as well as several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Paul R. Storms, Michael F. Storms, and George E. Storms.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening, May 30, 2023 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, immediately followed by a memorial service with the Rev. Canon Samuel P. Lundy, officiating. Steve will be laid to rest in Swinburne Cemetery, Deer River.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening, May 30, 2023 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, immediately followed by a memorial service with the Rev. Canon Samuel P. Lundy, officiating. Steve will be laid to rest in Swinburne Cemetery, Deer River.

