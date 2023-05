WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -High pressure will produce sunshine the next few days. There is the risk of some showers late tonight. Expect lows in the 50′s.

Friday will be mainly sunny with highs in the 70′s.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60′s.

Sunday will be mainly sunny with highs in the lower 60′s.

