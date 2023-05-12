Thomas Richard Dubach, 76, of Lowville

Thomas Richard Dubach, 76, died early Tuesday evening, May 9, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, with his family at his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Thomas Richard Dubach, 76, died early Tuesday evening, May 9, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, with his family at his side.

Tom was born on March 19, 1947, in Lowville. He was the son of Robert and Jeanette (Wakefield) Dubach. He attended school in Boonville. He married Mary M. O’Brien at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on April 23, 1966.

Tom is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary O’Brien Dubach, his daughter and son-in-law, Susanna and Andrew Stoffle, his son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Nicole Dubach, and their families, his grandchildren, Melinda (Kyle) Meiss, Jesse (Brittney) Stoffle, Joshua (Katie) Stoffle, Tyler Dubach and Dylan Dubach, his great grandchildren, Colt Meiss, Levi Meiss, Avery Meiss, Charlotte Stoffle, his brothers and sisters, Gerald (Cheryl) Dubach, Doug (Carol) Dubach, Bonnie (Bob) Decker, Dyann Curtis, Garry (Theresa) Dubach, and Gail (Barry) Howard, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is predeceased by his parents, his son, Peter Dubach, and his brother, Brad Dubach.

Tom enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, spending time at Tug Hill camp, cutting wood, tinkering with anything mechanical, especially Volkswagens, and spending time with his family.

He was employed by AMF, Essenlohr’s and Lewis County Highway Dept., as a working foreman and heavy equipment operator. He retired from there in 2008 after 34 years.

At his request there will be no funeral or calling hours, except for private viewing by the family, and burial at Martinsburg Cemetery next to his son, Peter.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Jude, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

