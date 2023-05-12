TV Dinner: Chicken Divan

TV Dinner: Chicken Divan
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This is a great dish to make for mom on Mother’s Day.

Chef Chris Manning shows us how to make Chicken Divan. It is easy to make and uses simple, easy-to-find ingredients.

It’s also great for an easy weekday — or anytime — meal.

Chicken Divan

- 2 10.5-ounce cans cream of chicken soup

- 2 cups mayonnaise

- 2/3 cup half & half

- 2 tablespoons lemon juice

- Salt and pepper to taste

- 2 pounds cooked, diced chicken

- 1 pound diced raw broccoli florets

- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese — reserve ½ cup

Combine cream of chicken, mayonnaise, half & half, lemon juice, salt, and pepper in a large mixing bowl. Reserve ½ cup of cheese and fold the rest of it into cream of chicken mixture along with chicken and broccoli.

Put in 9- x 13-inch baking dish and scatter ½ cup cheese on top. Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. Remove foil and return to oven another 10 minutes or until the top browns.

Serve with a side salad and chilled white wine.

