Watertown man gets 12 years in prison for trying to entice a minor, child pornography distribution

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man gets 12 years in prison for trying to entice a minor into sex and for distributing child pornography.

The Department of Justice says 24-year-old Conner Spells admitted he exchanged explicit messages with someone he thought was going to set up a sexual encounter with a 10-year-old and sent that person child pornography images.

The person on the other end was an undercover agent.

Spells was arrested when he traveled from Watertown to Binghamton for the supposed enounter.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.