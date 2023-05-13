Fort Drum Exchange honors our veterans

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) -Fort Drum is honoring fallen soldiers during the Memorial Day season at its food and retail locations.

In some of these locations on post, Fort Drum Exchange has put out small tables like this one to signify dignity and honor.

Everything on the table has a specific meaning including a single rose in a vase which signifies the blood that soldiers may have shed for our freedom and a slice of lemon which signifies their bitter fate.

Fort Drum Exchange uses this to show that while we enjoy our daily pleasures, others have endured or may be still enduring the agonies of pain and internment.

They also remind everyone to never forget the sacrifices of soldiers and their families.

