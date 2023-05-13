Friday Sports: NAC action on the diamond and the links

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - It was a busy day on the local sports scene with action on the baseball and softball diamond and the links.

In NAC Softball, it was Massena at St. Lawrence Central.

In the top of the first, Massena’s Ainsley Cormie belts a double over the left fielder.

Joslynn Bay grounds the ball up the middle. Cormie scores: 1-0 Massena.

Kristen Oliver singles to left and Bay scores: Massena 2-0.

At the bottom of the 5th, Rylee Daoust bunts and just beats the throw to first.

Gracie Lalonde lines the ball to right, tying the game 2-2.

With the bases loaded, Mckenna Bowles hits a grounder, putting the Larries up 4-2.

Hannica Ramsdell drops a single to left-center, scoring Brianna Foster.

Raegan Grant’s come-backer is thrown away at the plate: 6-2 Larries.

St. Lawrence Central goes on to beat Massena 8-2.

In NAC Golf, Potsdam hosted Clifton-Fine.

Potsdam’s Ian VanWagner, ranked second in the league, shot a team-best 39.

Mike Saber carded a 44 and Sam Reynolds also shot 44. Joel Allen fired a 47. Brandon Johnson produced a 45 and Jacory Johnson finished at 47.

Clifton-Fine’s Matt Daniels fired the low score of the day at 38. Madeleine Southwick carded a 63. Leo Brooker 59, Roren Mercer 80, Amaya Salvadore 76, and Kylee Todd 73.

Potsdam beat Clifton-Fine 221-309.

