Hundreds cross the stage at SUNY Canton Commencement

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - North country Commencement ceremonies are kicking off this weekend as college graduates get ready to take the next step in their careers.

More than 800 degrees were given out Saturday, with recipients like Connor Dickinson ready to take the plunge into post-graduate life.

“So, I plan to work at Journey Physical Therapy in Lowville with Amber Astafan and I’m really excited because I did my clinical there and it was a great experience,” said Dickinson.

For other students, bachelor’s degrees are only the beginning as they forge a path towards grad school but getting their diploma still marks a major milestone.

“To finally knock off this bit of the educational journey, it’s a bit of a relief,“ said Kegan Norquist. Class of 2023 Graduate.

The COVID-19 Pandemic hung like a cloud over the class of 2023, with many students having their freshman year cut short.

“This year was I felt like the first real normal year since COVID,” said Jonah Black, Class of 2023 Graduate.

Despite the unconventional experience many students tell us leaving will be bittersweet.

“I have done a lot of stuff in SUNY Canton. I definitely will miss this spot.” says Muhammid Shabbir, Class of 2023 Graduate.

“It is bittersweet. I love the environment here. I love seeing all of my friends every day. Yeah, it’s going to be sad to go but happy to be done,” said Theresa Rossi, Class of 2023 Graduate.

For Vanessa Melendez, whose college experience was cut short due to home issues back in 2008, crossing the stage felt like sealing an old wound.

“I finally get to answer the how’s school going with a positive answer and excitement instead of sadness. So I left this campus crying and now I can’t seem to stop smiling,” said Melendez.

Hundreds of diplomas, each one with a story to tell.

