Madrid restaurant sustains heavy damage from early Friday morning fire

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - A restaurant in Madrid sustained heavy damage after a fire broke early Friday morning.

Owner Josh Taillon, a Madrid native, runs the Blue House with his wife. He tells 7 News the call came in around 4:30 AM.

Taillon says the fire was contained to an addition that was built onto the main building, but other portions like the office space, main kitchen, and dining area all sustained heavy smoke and water damage.

There was no one inside at the time of the fire.

Madrid-Waddington Fire Chief Jacob Roome says the structure is close to a total loss, but Taillon says they hope to rebuild in the existing structure if they can.

He says they are waiting on an inspector to come take a look on Saturday to assess the damage.

Roome says a cause for that fire is still under investigation.

