Man sets state record with 118-pound bighead carp

A man reeled in an Oklahoma state record 118-pound bighead carp from Grand Lake.
A man reeled in an Oklahoma state record 118-pound bighead carp from Grand Lake.(Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) - Officials in Oklahoma say an angler set a new state record by catching a massive bighead carp.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, angler Bryan Baker recently caught a 118-pound bighead carp in Grand Lake.

Wildlife officials said they have asked anglers to help capture invasive bighead carp from the lake.

The fish consume large quantities of zooplankton and are a direct competitor with native species like paddlefish and bigmouth buffalo, according to officials.

The department urged anyone who catches a bighead carp to not return it to the water but to contact them at 918-683-1031.

