2 dogs rescued from house fire in St. Lawrence County

TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - A home in the Town of Oswegatchie is a total loss after a fire broke out Sunday morning.

According to Heuvelton Fire Chief Brett Bailey, crews were called to a home on Mcintyre Road just before 8 o’clock this morning and found the home fully involved.

He said with help from mutual aid partners, they were able to knock down the blaze in about 30 minutes, but the home has been deemed a total loss.

No one was home at the time but 2 dogs that were inside had to be carried out.

Bailey says a cause for the fire is under investigation as the scene has been turned over to county fire investigators.

Donations are being collected for the couple who lived in the home.

You can reach out to Timiecca Lynn at 315-854-6144 for more information.

