ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Douglas A. Snyder, 82, of Adams, NY, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2023 at the Hospice of Jefferson County Residence.

He was born on May 24, 1940 son of Harvey and Catherine (Pasternack) Snyder. He attended Copenhagen Central School. Following school he served in the Army Reserves for eight years.

He married Freda Dier of Copenhagen on August 16, 1958 at the Catholic Church in New Boston, NY. The couple resided in Copenhagen and Brantingham most of their married life. He and his wife owned and operated a dairy farm in Copenhagen for many years and during that time he was also a logger throughout NYS.

Freda was a homemaker and helped on the family farm. She passed away May 17, 2004.

Among his survivors are two daughters and a son in law, Jody L. (Terry) Riordan, Adams Center, NY and Colleen L. Cunningham, NC; two sons and their wives, Nathan (Darlene) Snyder, Pulaski, NY and Matthew (Nicki) Snyder, Syracuse, NY; four grandchildren, three great grandchildren; a brother and a sister in law, Gilbert (Diane) Snyder, WA.

Besides his parents and his beloved wife he is predeceased by his siblings, Jerry, Eugene, and William Snyder.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was his wish to be cremated and there will be no services held at this time.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

