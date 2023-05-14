Edward J. Riley, 82, Mannsville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Edward J. Riley, 82, Mannsville, passed away Friday May 12th , 2023, at the Samaritan Medical Center.

The funeral for Ed will be 1 pm Thursday, May 18th , 2023, at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Burial will follow in the Ellisburg Cemetery. Calling hours are from 11 am – 1 pm on Thursday prior to the service.

Ed is survived by his wife Alice and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers.

Edward was born in Haverhill, MA on October 2, 1940, a so to William and Blanche Riley. Following his education, he served with the US Army during the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, he married Alice Rogers in November 13th, 1965.

Mr. Riley worked for many years at the Great Northern Salvage Company of Watertown and a welder and metal cutter. He also worked for Blount Lumber in Lacona.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Robert K. Sammons, 82, Greene
People flock to Sackets Harbor to celebrate Mother's Day
Celebrating Mother’s Day in the North Country
Students in lunch line at Carthage High School
U.S. Senator Gillibrand seeks free meals for schoolchildren
House fire in St. Lawrence County
2 dogs rescued from house fire in St. Lawrence County

Obituaries

James M. "Jim" Sauvie, 81, passed away in the comfort of his home with his family at his...
James M. “Jim” Sauvie, 81, of North Lawrence
Mrs. Shoen passed away on Thursday (May 11, 2023) at the North Country Nursing & Rehabilitation...
Ruth M. Shoen, 88, of Lisbon
Candles
Paul Pryce, 91, of Massena
Patricia A Stanich, Watertown, passed away Thursday, May 11th at Samaritan Medical Center. She...
Patricia A Stanich, 68, of Watertown
Genevieve E. “Jenny” Groves, 85, Henderson, passed away Friday, May 12th, 2023 at the Samaritan...
Genevieve E. “Jenny” Groves, 85, Henderson
John Joseph White, 64, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 at the home of his sister, Shelly,...
John Joseph White, 64, of Watertown