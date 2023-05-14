WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Edward J. Riley, 82, Mannsville, passed away Friday May 12th , 2023, at the Samaritan Medical Center.

The funeral for Ed will be 1 pm Thursday, May 18th , 2023, at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Burial will follow in the Ellisburg Cemetery. Calling hours are from 11 am – 1 pm on Thursday prior to the service.

Ed is survived by his wife Alice and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers.

Edward was born in Haverhill, MA on October 2, 1940, a so to William and Blanche Riley. Following his education, he served with the US Army during the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, he married Alice Rogers in November 13th, 1965.

Mr. Riley worked for many years at the Great Northern Salvage Company of Watertown and a welder and metal cutter. He also worked for Blount Lumber in Lacona.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.

