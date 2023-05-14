HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Genevieve E. “Jenny” Groves, 85, Henderson, passed away Friday, May 12th, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.

Among her survivors is her companion Stephen Burns, her children Leah Hudson, Denise Staie, Richard Hudson and Shalli Keller.

A complete obituary will follow with days, times and location of visitation and funeral services.

Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.