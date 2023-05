MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Graveside committal prayers for Helen I. Kennedy, 96, will be held at 10:00 AM on May 16, 2023 in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

Mrs. Kennedy passed away December 17, 2022 at the North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

