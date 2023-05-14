NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Graveside committal prayers for Joan Dufresne Greene, 89, will be held at 11:00 AM on May 19, 2023 in Pine Grove Cemetery, Cook Street. A celebration of her life will follow the prayers at the Raymondville Fire Hall.

Mrs. Greene passed away December 16, 2022 in Johnson City, New York.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

