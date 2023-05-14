Graveside committal prayers for Joan Dufresne Greene, 89

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Graveside committal prayers for Joan Dufresne Greene, 89, will be held at 11:00 AM on May 19, 2023 in Pine Grove Cemetery, Cook Street.  A celebration of her life will follow the prayers at the Raymondville Fire Hall.

Mrs. Greene passed away December 16, 2022 in Johnson City, New York.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Mrs. Shoen passed away on Thursday (May 11, 2023) at the North Country Nursing & Rehabilitation...
Ruth M. Shoen, 88, of Lisbon
Candles
Paul Pryce, 91, of Massena
Patricia A Stanich, Watertown, passed away Thursday, May 11th at Samaritan Medical Center. She...
Patricia A Stanich, 68, of Watertown
Candles
Genevieve E. “Jenny” Groves, 85, Henderson
John Joseph White, 64, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 at the home of his sister, Shelly,...
John Joseph White, 64, of Watertown

Obituaries

Joan M. Weaver, 86, a longtime resident of Anderson Ave. Deferiet, passed away Friday evening,...
Joan M. Weaver, 86, of Deferiet
Candles
Sylvia J. McDonald, 91, of Norwood
Candles
Douglas A. Snyder, 82, of Adams
Candles
Graveside committal prayers for Helen I. Kennedy, 96
Candles
Graveside services for Randy G. Rode, 75