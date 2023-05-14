Graveside services for David E. Murray, 65

Graveside services for David E. Murray, 65, a resident of Center Street, Massena, will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. in the Raymondville Cemetery.(Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for David E. Murray, 65, a resident of Center Street, Massena, will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. in the Raymondville Cemetery.  David passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at his home.  David is survived by his son, Travis DeShane, Massena; three step-sons, Scott and Tara DeShane, Massena; Stewart and Jessica DeShane, Helena and Stevenson DeShane, Massena; 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.  David is also survived by two brothers, Rodney and Barbara Murray, Oakhurst, NJ and Kevin Murray and his companion Jane Sebastian, St. Regis Falls; a sister, Robin and Kevin Russell, Moira as well as several nieces and nephews.

Born in Potsdam, NY on June 24, 1957 to the late Floyd and Marlene Worley Murray, David graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School and received degrees in business and culinary arts.  He joined the U.S. Army and served with the  National Guard for several years.  A marriage to Darlene DeShane later ended in divorce.  He later was a chef at the Bear’s Den Restaurant in Hogansburg.  In his free time, David enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, going camping and watching his favorite television program, NCIS.  Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

