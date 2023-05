MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Graveside funeral services for Randy G. Rode, 75, of Colgate Drive will be held at 1:00 PM on May 19, 2023 in Bixby Cemetery, Norfolk.

Mr. Rode passed away February 24, 2023 at his home.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

