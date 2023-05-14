Graveside services for Sherry A. LaLonde, 62

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Graveside funeral services for Sherry A. LaLonde, 62, will be held at 11:00 AM on May 19, 2023 in Pine Grove Cemetery, Cook Street, Massena.

Mrs. LaLonde passed away December 22, 2022 at the North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

