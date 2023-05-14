James M. “Jim” Sauvie, 81, of North Lawrence

James M. "Jim" Sauvie, 81, passed away in the comfort of his home with his family at his bedside on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Funeral Home)

NORTH LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - James M. “Jim” Sauvie, 81, passed away in the comfort of his home with his family at his bedside on Friday, May 12, 2023.Jim was born on March 24, 1942, in Conifer, son of the late Medore and Clara (LaGray) Sauvie and graduated from Tupper Lake High School. In Ft. Jackson on November 4, 1970, he married Thiry Crump, by Justice of the Peace J. P. Streeter. They shared a loving union of 42 years until her passing on April 23, 2013.Jim proudly served his country in the U. S. Navy. He served on several ships in food service administration. He retired from the Navy in 1990. He continued his work in food service as cook, baker, line service and management at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake, for PACES at SUNY Potsdam and at Clarkson College. He was a member of the VFW Post #7326 in North Lawrence, and the American Legion Post #514 in Winthrop. He looked forward to camping trips with his family and carpentry.Jim is survived by his children; Penny Wickwire of Parishville, James “Jim” Sauvie of Edgecomb, ME, Randy and Kim Sauvie of Canton, Steven and Melissa Sauvie of Brasher Falls and Mark Sauvie of North Lawrence, his siblings; Sally Baker, Elizabeth and Jim Collins, Robbie Sauvie, Ronald and Holly Sauvie, Terry and Kathy Sauvie, Jeff and Karen Sauvie, Curt and Mary Sauvie, Clay and Patty Sauvie and Rex Sauvie, his grandchildren; Jamie Lynn, Chantelle, Casey, Shandel, Bryant, Lucas, Brittani, Kristinea, and Riley, his great grandchildren; Ian, Kamryn, Gavin, Carter, Hayden, Jayse, Cayson, Nolan, Kendal, Charlotte, Maliah, Ty, Evie, Indie, Cameron, Mackenzie, Cassidee, and Brielle, several nieces and nephews. Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a grandson, Randy, Jr., a great grandson, Gauge, a son-in-law, Richard Wickwire, a sister, Grace Clement, and a brother, Robert Sauvie.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Jim’s memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, Inc., or Tri Town Rescue Squad.Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com.

