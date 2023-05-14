Joan M. Weaver, 86, of Deferiet

Joan M. Weaver, 86, a longtime resident of Anderson Ave. Deferiet, passed away Friday evening, May 12, 2023, at the Carthage Area Hospital. (Funeral Home)

DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - Joan M. Weaver, 86, a longtime resident of Anderson Ave. Deferiet, passed away Friday evening, May 12, 2023, at the Carthage Area Hospital.

Joan was born on October 4,1936 in Deferiet, the daughter of the late Walter and Mary (Bears) Higgins. She was a 1954 graduate of Carthage High School. She married Leland L. (Zeke) Weaver on December 7,1954 at St. James Church in Carthage. Zeke passed away on July 12,2018. Joan was a homemaker and raised her large family at her home in Deferiet. She bowled for many years, loved bicycling and playing Bingo.

She is survived by her children, Dale (Karen) Weaver, Betsy (Gary) Parobeck, Coco (Dawn) Weaver, Laura (Justin) Wormwood all of Carthage, Mary Weaver, a son-in-law, Daniel Covey, Carthage, her grandchildren: Pat, Mary Ellen, Marc, Erin, Danny, AJ, Jackie, Matt, Geoff, Mike, John, Chris, Chase and Isabelle, her great grandchildren: Bryanna, Taylar, Connor, Tyler, Rori, Jayden, Chloe, Blake, Lawson, Lane, Maci, Scout, Eliza, Kinsley and Max and a great great grandchild, Emory, her sisters: Linda (Gary) McBride, Great Bend, Sandra Blondin, Oak Harbor, Washington and Sue (Mike) Oneil, Carthage, her brothers: Paul Higgins, Deferiet and Jim Higgins, Broadalbin, NY and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband, Zeke, daughter, Joann Covey, granddaughter, Amy Jo Covey, sisters, Ruth Millich and Nancy McLaughlin and a brother, John Higgins

The family will be planning a “Celebration of her Life” at a date and time to be announced. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

