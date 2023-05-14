John Joseph White, 64, of Watertown

John Joseph White, 64, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 at the home of his sister, Shelly, and under the care of Jefferson County Hospice. (Funeral Home)

Per his wishes, no public services will be held.

John was born on November 21, 1958 in Watertown, son of the late John Joseph LaBianco and Sally Ann Dawson. After his schooling, he served in the Army Reserves for 10 years. In 1996 he moved to Kansas and was employed with Linch Livestock in Bloit, Kansas for the past 5 years. He moved home to Watertown last month to be with his family in his final days.

He enjoyed fishing.

Survivors include a daughter, Brandy Jo White of Theresa; 5 siblings; a nephew, Justin Watson; and a niece, Shayla Watson. He was predeceased by his parents and a companion, Denny.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

