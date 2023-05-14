Lloyd V. St. Pier, 86, of Massena

Lloyd V. St. Pier, 86, of County Route 37, was peacefully welcomed back into the arms of his Loving Savior with his family at his side on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Lloyd V. St. Pier, 86, of County Route 37, was peacefully welcomed back into the arms of his Loving Savior with his family at his side on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Lloyd was born on September 30, 1936 in Norwood, the son of the late Harold and Catherine (Hoole) St. Pier and attended schools in Norwood. On September 22, 1962, he married Blythe L. (Wood) Rogers at the First United Methodist Church in Norwood with Rev. Frank J. Smith, officiating.

Lloyd once worked for an appliance store in Norwood and for the Buck Funeral Home before going to work in Fume Control at Reynolds Metal Company. He also owned and operated an electrical business for many years. While living in Norwood, Lloyd dedicated many years to his community as a member of the Norwood Volunteer Fire Department. After moving to Massena, he became active with the Massena Exempt Firemen, having once served as their President. He and his wife enjoyed camping, more recently at the Jelly Bean Campground in Brasher and Lloyd also enjoyed the Men’s Breakfast Fellowship.

Lloyd is survived by his wife of 60 years, Blythe; his son, Thomas and Melody St. Pier of Massena; his stepchildren, David Rogers of Massena and Debby and David White of Clarence, New York; his step-grandchildren, Josh Goulart, Dan White, and Laura White; his step great grandchildren, Kada, Gideon, and Ezra; his brother, David St. Pier of Florida and formerly of Norwood; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a step granddaughter, Thayer Hutchins; his brother, Harold Jr. and Ronald and his sisters, Freda and Anna.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call on Tuesday beginning at 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Justin Cardinal, officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Beach Street, Massena.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made to the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Activities Fund.

