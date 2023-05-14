Patricia A Stanich, 68, of Watertown

Patricia A Stanich, Watertown, passed away Thursday, May 11th at Samaritan Medical Center. She was 68 years old. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Patricia A Stanich, Watertown, passed away Thursday, May 11th at Samaritan Medical Center. She was 68 years old.

She was born on October 23, 1954, in Watertown, the daughter to the late Paul and Margaret Repp Jones. Patty attended schools locally.

Surviving is her daughter, Stephanie McWayne, Watertown; 2 sons, Darren (Nicole) Greenier, Fulton; Ricke Paul Greenier, Oswego; her granddaughter, Shyanne McWayne, sister and brother-in-law, Teresa and Benjamin Wisner, Adams Center; 2 nephews, Gregory and Tyler Graves, stepchildren, Joseph, John Michael, Bonnie Jean and her special aunt, Linda Coppola.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Michael Stanich.

There will be a private celebration of life at the convivence of her family.

