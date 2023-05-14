Ruth M. Shoen, 88, of Lisbon

Mrs. Shoen passed away on Thursday (May 11, 2023) at the North Country Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Massena with her son and daughter-in-law by her side. (Funeral Home)

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Ruth M. Shoen, age 88 of Lisbon will be held on Monday (May 15, 2023) at 1:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home, with Pastor Linda Foody officiating. Burial will follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton.

Visitation will be held also on Monday from 11:00am until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Surviving are her children Stephen (Tammy) Shoen of Lisbon, Jeffrey Shoen of Lisbon, Michael (Gina) Shoen of Ogdensburg, Cathy Jo Murphy of Avon, Susan (Ralph) D’Aversa of Springfield, PA, Pamela Garlough of Groton, NY, Michele (Jeff) Draper of Syracuse, Patsy (Joe) Bulger of E. Amherst, NY and Melissa (Kevin) Landy of Port Smith, VA; 17 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; two sisters Diane Johnson of Buffalo and Sharon Marshall of Horseheads; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

Ruth was predeceased by her husband George Shoen in 1976; a son-in law Michael Murphy in 2021; a brother Harry Hentz; and a sister Barbara Hentz.

She was born on March 6, 1935 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of the late Arthur & Hilda (Snyder) Hentz. She graduated from Heuvelton High School and continued her education at the Ogdensburg Business School. She was later married to George H. Shoen on December 17, 1955 at the Heuvelton Methodist Church.

Ruth began her career as a secretary at St. Lawrence University. After starting her family, she became a stay at home mom to raise her nine children. In the early 1970′s Ruth returned to the work force, and began cooking at the St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg, where she worked until her retirement in 2006.

She enjoyed attending church functions, local parades, watching old western movies starring John Wayne, and cooking & canning food for her family. Memorial contributions can be made to the North Country Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 182 Highland St, Massena, NY 13662. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

