Sylvia J. McDonald, 91, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Sylvia J. McDonald, 91, a resident of Prairie Street, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mrs. McDonald passed away Friday morning at the North Country Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation after a brief stay. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Sylvia J. McDonald.

