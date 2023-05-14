Sylvia J. McDonald, 91, of Norwood

Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WATERNORWOODTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Sylvia J. McDonald, 91, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.  Mrs. McDonald passed away Friday morning at the North Country Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Massena.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Sylvia J. McDonald.

