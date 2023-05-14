U.S. Senator Gillibrand seeks free meals for schoolchildren

WASHINGTON D.C. (WWNY) - U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is introducing legislation that will help to make sure no child goes hungry.

On Thursday, Gillibrand held a press conference to announce the introduction of the Universal School Meals Program Act.

The bill would provide free breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack to all school children regardless of income status and expand access to meals during summer breaks.

Gillibrand says free school meals are associated with a variety of positive outcomes, including improved attendance rates and school performance.

“If this legislation became law, at least 726,000 more children in New York would be eligible for free meals. Our kids are our future, and they deserve the opportunity to succeed. I will keep fighting to making universal school meals a top priority in Congress,” said Gillibrand.

Gillibrand says the bill would also help schools save money on food costs because schools that participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) to provide universal meals spend 67 cents less per lunch than schools that do not participate.

