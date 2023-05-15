Alleged failure to stop yields charges for Massena man

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man faces several charges after he allegedly failed to pull over for St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies last week.

Deputies say 45-year-old Spencer Konitsiotis allegedly refused to pull over when deputies tried to stop the vehicle he was driving last Wednesday on County Route 35 in the town of Potsdam.

With help from state police, the vehicle was disabled in the town of Norfolk, where Konitsiotis and two passengers allegedly fled on foot. The female passenger and a minor were located a short time later.

Konitsiotis was found a few days later and charged Sunday with two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and several traffic violations.

He was arraigned in Norfolk town court and sent to St. Lawrence County jail without bail.

