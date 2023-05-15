Ann G. Arvan, 95, of Alexandria Bay and formerly of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Wesley Health Care Center, in Saratoga Springs. (Source: Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Ann G. Arvan, 95, of Alexandria Bay and formerly of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Wesley Health Care Center, in Saratoga Springs.

Ann was born in Watertown on December 29, 1927, daughter of Peter and Patra Tsonas Gregor and was a graduate of Watertown High School. After graduation, she attended the Latin American Institute in New York City to study languages. She later returned to Watertown to help out with the family restaurant and also worked as a dental assistant. On April 11, 1963 she married Dino Arvan in Adams, NY. They raised 5 children together and celebrated 56 years of marriage before Dino died on June 28, 2019.

Ann was an active member of St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church. In her youth, before the Greek church was built, she sang in the choir at Holy Trinity Church. From a very young age, Ann loved to read and was fascinated with languages and culture. She was also an avid gardener and a great cook. In 1981, Ann and Dino bought a cottage in Alexandria Bay where they kept a boat for many years to cruise the Thousand Islands. This was their favorite place where they spent every summer enjoying the river and welcoming four generations of family and friends. Ann shared a love of boats with Dino and together they had several boats throughout the years. For over 20 years, she volunteered at the Cornwall Brothers Store Museum, in Alexandria Bay sharing the local history and making friends. In 2016, she and Dino realized a life long dream and retired to their favorite place on the St. Lawrence River. Ann was a great mom and she was loved by all who met her. She took immense pride in her family, her greatest joy and loved spending time with her grand children and great grand children. Ann, Mom, Ma, or Grandma as she was known will never be forgotten and was much loved by her family and friends.

She is survived by her five children, Nicholas W., Syracuse, Peter J. (Joan), Southport, NC, Thomas D. (Judy), Franklin, OH, Tina J. (Travis) Northrop, Mechanicville, and Peter D. (Nancy), Southport, NC; 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, Ann was predeceased by her brother Gregory P. Gregor.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 17, from 4 - 7 PM at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown. The funeral service will be on Thursday, May 18, at 10 AM at St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church with Rev. Philip Yanulis presiding, followed by burial in Brookside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church, 502 Franklin St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to Ann’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

