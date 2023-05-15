Cyclone laxers hope for high sectional seed

Cyclone laxers hope for high sectional seed
By Rob Krone
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sectionals are just around the corner for Section III boys’ lacrosse teams, with the regular season wrapping up this week.

For the Watertown Cyclones, they are looking to finish out strong and earn a top-two seed in the Section III Class B playoffs.

The Cyclones currently sit at 12-2 on the season with two non-league tilts left this week.

Watertown coach Brian Navarra feels his team is peaking at the right time.

“Yeah, we hope to get a top couple seed there in Class B which is very difficult,” he said. “West Genny, FM, CBA among others in Class B. But, you know, I think we’re gelling at the right time. We’re really playing as a team and we’re playing unselfish and we’re having fun. Everybody’s supporting each other. Two really tough nonleague games next week at Westhill and then home against New Hartford. Two top teams in Class C battling for a top two and three seed there. We’re excited and those games are what we want going into sectionals, some real tough games to get us prepared.”

