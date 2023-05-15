Fire destroys town of Turin home

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A town of Turin home is a total loss following a fire on Saturday.

Lewis County dispatchers say the fire at 5819 Main Street, Glenfield, was called in by a neighbor shortly after 9 p.m.

Despite efforts, the home sustained significant fire damage to the south end of the building with smoke and water damage to the rest.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The family — two adults and three children — are being helped by the Red Cross.

The cause is believed to be electrical and is under investigation.

3G, Turin, and Martinsburg firefighters battled the blaze.

