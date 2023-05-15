Frost early, then sunny & mild

Monday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some places may have seen some frost early Monday. A frost advisory for Lewis, Jefferson, and Oswego counties was set to end at 7 a.m.

A frost advisory for parts of St. Lawrence County was to expire at 8 a.m.

After that, it will be mild and sunny. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny during the day with rain showers after 5 p.m. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Wednesday will be sunny but cooler. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

There’s another chance of frost Thursday morning. It will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

Friday will be mostly with highs in the low 70s.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid- to upper 60s. There’s a 50% chance of rain on Saturday and a 40% chance on Sunday.

