Graveside Services: Verda M. LaMora, 98, and Donald “Dinger” LaMora, 69, of Norfolk

May. 15, 2023
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Verda M. LaMora, 98 and her son, Donald “Dinger” LaMora, 69, both of Norfolk, will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 10 a.m. in the Raymondville Cemetery.  Verda passed away on December 15, 2022 and Dinger passed away just a few months later on April 4, 2023.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the families of Verda and Dinger.

