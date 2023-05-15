Jain Irrigation letter: 47 workers will lose their jobs by end of July

Jain Irrigation
Jain Irrigation(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have new details about the impending closure of Watertown’s Jain Irrigation.

As required under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, Jain officially gave advanced notice that it’s shutting down the Water Street plant, which manufactures drip irrigation tape.

In a letter dated May 13, Jain details the layoffs of 47 people including shift supervisors, machine maintenance workers, a plant manager and sales staff.

The letter states the plant will close by the end of July “due to a significant downturn in business and a resulting corporate-wide reorganization.”

7 News first reported the closure on May 11, the day after Jain said it informed employees.

Jain Irrigation bought the Watertown plant in 2006 from Chapin Watermatics, a company that had been in business since 1960.

A Singapore-based company, Rivulis, announced last month that it had completed the acquisition of Jain’s international irrigation business.

