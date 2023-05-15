Joseph W. “Bill” Howland, 82, of Watertown, NY, passed away on May 11, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph W. “Bill” Howland, 82, of Watertown, NY, passed away on May 11, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on May 28, 1940 in Watertown, NY, son of Joseph E. and Oleta (Farrell) Howland. Bill graduated from Watertown High School and Jefferson Community College with an Associate’s Degree.

He married Judith A. Grabek on December 31, 1960 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. He and his wife went to school together and were sweethearts since they were 12 years old. They resided at Camp LeJeune where Bill was stationed while serving with the US Marine Corp. Upon his honorable discharge they returned to Watertown where Judith worked at Mercy Hospital and Bill retired from FisherCast as Machinist following 37 years of service.

Bill enjoyed working on his ship models and wood boats, watching the history channel and puttering around the house doing projects.

Among his survivors are his three children, Lisa M. (Russell) Lloyd, Woodbridge, VA, Thomas S. (Jerri) Howland, Tall Timbers, MD and Lori L. McCusker, Acton, MA; four grandchildren, William, Benjamin, Bridget and Maeghan; a brother and a sister in law, Richard (Sharon) Howland, Liverpool, NY; many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by a sister, Janet Netto and a brother, John Howland.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on May 27th at Glenwood Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.