Josephine F. Foti, 95, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Josephine F. Foti, 95, formerly of Smith Street, passed away Sunday May 14, 2023 at Samaritan Summit Village from complications of Covid.

Mrs. Foti was born November 15, 1927 in Watertown, daughter of Giovanni and Savaria (Derrigo) Malatino. She attended local schools and on September 25, 1948, she married Patrick J. Foti at St. Anthony’s Church with Reverend Albert Plante officiating. They were married fifty- three years. Mr. Foti died October 13, 2001.

In 1988, Mrs. Foti retired from P&C bakery in Watertown as a baker; she previously worked at The Jefferson in 1943, Olga Knitting Mills in 1946 and in the sewing department of Model Homes in 1948. She was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church and had a great devotion to the Blessed Mother. Mrs. Foti was a member of the Italian American Auxiliary, where she was a Past president and Life Member. Mrs. Foti enjoyed bowling, bingo, playing darts and was an avid reader. She loved the Yankee’s and the color purple. Mrs. Foti was a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend. She sent cards to everyone. She baked delicious Italian Cookies for the Bravo Fest, Mount Carmel Fest, Italian American Civic Association, Christmas and weddings.

Mrs. Foti’s family would like to thank the first floor, side A, Skilled Nursing Staff for the love, dedication and devotion they had shown Mrs. Foti and to her caregivers Chris Hibbard and Donna Fintch.

Surviving are her two daughters, Patricia J. Schreck and Tina Foti and her husband, Mark Olig, all of Watertown, a brother, Joseph P. and sister-in-law, Marianne Malatino, several nieces and nephews. Her son Joseph J. Foti, four sisters, Mary Alteri, Jennie Adsit, Angelina Fassett and Mary Malatino all died before her.

An hour of calling will begin at 10 am at St. Anthony’s Church on Friday, May 19, 2023, followed by a funeral mass at 11 am with Reverend Matt Conger officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.

Contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal Street, Watertown, the Italian American Civic Association, 192 Bellew Avenue, Watertown or to a fund in her son’s name at NNY Community Foundation, Joseph J. Foti Scholarship Fund, 131 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601

