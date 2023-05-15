Lady Spartans set sights on Section III diamond title

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - As we head into the final week of the regular season in high school softball, a number of Frontier League teams have their sights set on making a run at a Section III title, including the South Jefferson Lady Spartans.

Coach Steve Randall’s Lady Spartans sit at 13-1 on the year heading into the final week of the regular season, with their lone loss coming to a Class AA school in West Genesee.

South Jeff has two non-league wins against Class A schools Oswego and Fulton and Randall says taking on bigger schools is something he likes to do to get his team prepared not only for Frontier League play, but sectionals as well.

“Yeah, we try to challenge them a little bit with some double-A stuff and some really good teams,” Randall said. “West Genny, we scored a lot of runs on them, the second most they’ve given up all year, but we just couldn’t stop them from scoring. The season’s gone well. Still a work in progress. They do just enough to get by but a win’s a win and we work real hard. So, we keep tracking every day and try to.just try to get better every day.”

The Lady Spartans are a relatively young group, with just two seniors on the roster and are making the most of the talent they have with just 11 players this season.

While the Lady Spartans are a perennial power in Class B year in and year out, the success the team is having this season has come as a bit of a surprise to both the coaches and the players.

“Yeah, I am very surprised that we have come so far and won every game but one that we’ve played,” senior center fielder Hannah Morrill said. “I didn’t expect to have such a great team because of all the young kids we have, but we’re doing really good.”

“Coming into it I didn’t really know what we had for a team,” senior pitcher Zoe Moroughan said, “but I think in the couple of practices before the season actually started it was very apparent that we were going to have a good season.”

“Yeah, well we lost two very good players, but I think we’re doing very well, and the younger people are really stepping up to what we think we can do this year,” sophomore catcher Bryanna Moroughan said.

“In all honesty I did not, but I am very proud of all the girls and their success,” junior pitcher Colleen Davis said. “They’ve worked very hard to where we are today and I honestly cannot be more proud.”

Randall says the key to the team’s success this season has been on the mound, where Davis has anchored a staff that includes Shea Odell and Zoe Moroughan that has dominated their opponents this season.

“Pitching has been our strength,” he said. “We’ve only had one game where we haven’t struck out more than 10 players. Comes down to the catcher and the pitcher working together. We’ve used all three of our pitchers. We have three really good, quality pitchers that I can play at any time and it helps.”

It’s something that should benefit the Lady Spartans in their quest for a Section III Class B title this season.

