Lewis County Humane Society gets $500K for upgrades

Dog at Lewis County Humane Society
Dog at Lewis County Humane Society(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Half a million dollars in state funding is headed to the Lewis County Humane Society.

The shelter applied for the grant in April and learned last week it had gotten the money.

The funding will go towards rehabbing the entire building including a new HVAC system and new laundry equipment.

The building will also become soundproof.

The money will also be used to build new and additional kennels, providing more needed space.

“We’ve just been full. The last couple months we’ve had a waiting list for dogs, which we’ve never really ever had before. I think all shelters are going through that right now. And it’s kitten season, so we have so many cats coming through,” said Cheryl Steiner, board of directors.

Work will start within the next three months.

The Jefferson County SPCA also got $200,000 to expand its shelter size and for a new heating and air system.

Potsdam Humane Society was awarded more than $100,000 for upgrades.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simon's Farm and Home Center
Carthage business a total loss after Saturday morning fire
House fire in St. Lawrence County
2 dogs rescued from house fire in St. Lawrence County
Spencer Konitsiotis
Alleged failure to stop yields charges for Massena man
Jerod Schaffer
Potsdam man convicted of sexual exploitation & child porn possession
People flock to Sackets Harbor to celebrate Mother's Day
Celebrating Mother’s Day in the North Country

Latest News

Aftermath of Saturday's fire at Agway Services-Simons’ Farm and Home Center
911 caller recounts Saturday’s fire at Carthage business
Hospice of Jefferson County is set to cut the ribbon on its new multi-million dollar expansion...
A sneak peak of Hospice of Jefferson County’s expansion
Watertown City School District
Meet the 6 candidates for Watertown school board
U.S. - Canada Border
Why St. Lawrence County declared emergency over migrants