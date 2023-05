MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Lillian M. Kocienski age 93, passed away early Friday morning, May 12, 2023 at Massena Rehab and Nursing facility, Massena. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.